President sets main tasks for security forces

The situation in Belarus requires being alert: foreign instigators continually inflame the situation in the country. And the control will not weaken, assured Alexander Lukashenko. The head of the state noted that there will be no quiet life, as external forces do not leave attempts to radicalize the protests. Their tactics are constantly changing. But the system of national security created in Belarus is able to ensure law and order in the country and prevent any threats. The Security Council is going to announce new information and name all instigators of destabilization in our country.