Alexander Lukashenko meets with students and teachers of Belarusian State Medical University

President Alexander Lukashenko meets with students and teachers of the Belarusian State Medical University, where an open dialogue on various issues of the industry continues at this moment.



BSMU is the leading medical university of the country, recognized internationally. Highly competent students for all medical spheres graduate there. One of the problems that graduates raise is a high level of theoretical training and insufficient knowledge of the practical skills of the future profession. The Head of the State recalled the strengthening of the material base of universities.



The President monitors his order on increasing wages, as well as providing accommodation for medical workers. An analysis of the situation in such areas as education, healthcare, sports, showed the concern of many housing issues.



Issues of network development of interregional highly qualified centers, active use of telemedicine were raised. Students actively participated in the dialogue, which was broadcasted in Grodno, Vitebsk and Gomel.



