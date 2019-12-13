3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexander Lukashenko meets with students and teachers of Belarusian State Medical University
President Alexander Lukashenko meets with students and teachers of the Belarusian State Medical University, where an open dialogue on various issues of the industry continues at this moment.
BSMU is the leading medical university of the country, recognized internationally. Highly competent students for all medical spheres graduate there. One of the problems that graduates raise is a high level of theoretical training and insufficient knowledge of the practical skills of the future profession. The Head of the State recalled the strengthening of the material base of universities.
The President monitors his order on increasing wages, as well as providing accommodation for medical workers. An analysis of the situation in such areas as education, healthcare, sports, showed the concern of many housing issues.
Issues of network development of interregional highly qualified centers, active use of telemedicine were raised. Students actively participated in the dialogue, which was broadcasted in Grodno, Vitebsk and Gomel.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All