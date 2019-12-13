3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus President keeps works to mitigate aftermath of natural disaster under personal control
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is keeping personal control over the progress of restoration work to mitigate the aftermath of the disaster, which affected a number of regions of the country, BELTA reports.
On July 15 and 16, all the necessary measures were carried out under the control of the head of state until morning at the most intensive pace. Deputy Prime Minister Anatoli Sivak a well as local authorities report to the President in detail all this time. Special attention was paid to the situation in Gomel region, which suffered the most from the disaster.
The President gave the necessary instructions to the heads of a number of ministries and agencies, as well as First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Deputy Prime Ministers Anatoly Sivak and Petr Parkhomchik to promptly eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. They were in constant communication with the head of state with reports on the progress of work on the ground and the fulfillment of instructions.
Anatoly Sivak was instructed by the head of state to ensure the removal of the debris by the morning of July 16, to restore the work of all infrastructure and life support systems of the population. In the morning of July 16 - to promptly report on the situation.
As it was instructed, in the past 24 hours teams of power engineers, forestry specialists and other industries were mobilized and involved to the fullest extent, and as of Tuesday morning.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All