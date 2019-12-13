Belarus President keeps works to mitigate aftermath of natural disaster under personal control

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is keeping personal control over the progress of restoration work to mitigate the aftermath of the disaster, which affected a number of regions of the country, BELTA reports.

On July 15 and 16, all the necessary measures were carried out under the control of the head of state until morning at the most intensive pace. Deputy Prime Minister Anatoli Sivak a well as local authorities report to the President in detail all this time. Special attention was paid to the situation in Gomel region, which suffered the most from the disaster.

The President gave the necessary instructions to the heads of a number of ministries and agencies, as well as First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Deputy Prime Ministers Anatoly Sivak and Petr Parkhomchik to promptly eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. They were in constant communication with the head of state with reports on the progress of work on the ground and the fulfillment of instructions.

Anatoly Sivak was instructed by the head of state to ensure the removal of the debris by the morning of July 16, to restore the work of all infrastructure and life support systems of the population. In the morning of July 16 - to promptly report on the situation.