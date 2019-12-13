3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
President of Belarus awards Roman Kogodovsky with Order "For Personal Courage"
This is a true example of young people, whom we are rightly proud of. Roma Kogodovsky has been awarded the order "For Personal Courage" for saving his younger brother. The decree was signed by the President. In late April, during a fire, Roma carried his two-year-old brother out of a burning house, and received 50% body burns. For more than 100 days doctors fought for his life, he underwent 22 operations and started recovering. This story touched every Belarusian. People wrote down words of support to the young hero and his parents.
Award for high professionalism
Igor Zelenko and Marina Markevich, doctors of Minsk Emergency Hospital, who literally saved Roman's life, were also honored with awards.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All