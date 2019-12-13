President of Belarus awards Roman Kogodovsky with Order "For Personal Courage"

This is a true example of young people, whom we are rightly proud of. Roma Kogodovsky has been awarded the order "For Personal Courage" for saving his younger brother. The decree was signed by the President. In late April, during a fire, Roma carried his two-year-old brother out of a burning house, and received 50% body burns. For more than 100 days doctors fought for his life, he underwent 22 operations and started recovering. This story touched every Belarusian. People wrote down words of support to the young hero and his parents.



Award for high professionalism



Igor Zelenko and Marina Markevich, doctors of Minsk Emergency Hospital, who literally saved Roman's life, were also honored with awards.



