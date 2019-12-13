President of Belarus: Our young people should study and work here

And we have preserved these traditions. That is why people want and come to study in our country. 30 thousand students from more than 100 countries of the world is a decent indicator. The same in the export of educational services, it amounted to more than 90 million dollars last year. Today we discussed not only trends in higher education, improving the quality of educational programs, but also other related issues - such as the gap between supply and demand in the labor market, the work of graduates not in the profile, the evasion of work and the fact that not always young people are willing to go into science and teaching, and sometimes dream of education abroad. In general, there are enough urgent issues, and the head of state is waiting for a clear algorithm for their solution from the participants of the Republican Council of Rectors.