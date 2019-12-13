3.43 RUB
President of Belarus on peaceful future: We have built it and we will save it
We have built a peaceful future and we are obliged to preserve it. A statement to this effect was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 28, on the eve of Independence Day and the 80th anniversary of the country's liberation from Nazi invaders, at the ceremony of awarding graduates and teachers of higher education institutions, BELTA reports.
The head of state expressed gratitude to the teachers: "Thank you for your labor. A hard labor. Before entering the classroom and leading the educational process, you have come a colossal, huge way. You have studied hard, worked hard, and continue to improve your competencies."
"Because in your profession you have to keep up with the times and lead your students. It is impossible to do otherwise," the President noted.
He wished the teachers strength, patience and pride for each pupil in whom they have put their soul.
Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the importance of the fact that the award ceremony is taking place on the eve of the main state holiday - Independence Day and the 80th anniversary of Belarus' liberation from Nazi invaders.
"The today's ceremony of honoring the best graduates and the best teachers is our tribute to the generation of winners," the head of state believes. - Every success is a tribute to the heroes who fought and died for a peaceful future. We have built it, and we must preserve this future. We will definitely save it."
