President of Belarus visits Dzerzhinsk District - plans for development of region outlined
Belarus how gives priority to the construction of progressive dairy complexes.
The cheapest complex in Belarus is now located in Dzerzhinsk District. Today, the head of state visited it during a working trip. Alexander Lukashenko made a lot of important statements about the essence of such prudent projects, about the support of villagers and the development of satellite towns.
The country will do more to maintain the health of Belarusians. During the next five-year period every district center should have a sports and recreation center built. At the end of May Dzerzhinsk celebrated the City Day, so the construction of such a new fitness center was in a sense a gift to this event. It was unveiled on June 21.
The presidential working trip began with a delayed landing. The head of state decided to carefully fly over the lands of Dzerzhinsk District and the city itself. One can only guess what the governor of Minsk Region feels at this moment.
Alexander Lukashenko immediately went to the dairy complex Lyakhovichi. It belongs to the enterprise Krutogorie-Petkovichi in the region number one.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
