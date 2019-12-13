President of Belarus visits Dzerzhinsk District - plans for development of region outlined

Belarus how gives priority to the construction of progressive dairy complexes.

The cheapest complex in Belarus is now located in Dzerzhinsk District. Today, the head of state visited it during a working trip. Alexander Lukashenko made a lot of important statements about the essence of such prudent projects, about the support of villagers and the development of satellite towns.

The country will do more to maintain the health of Belarusians. During the next five-year period every district center should have a sports and recreation center built. At the end of May Dzerzhinsk celebrated the City Day, so the construction of such a new fitness center was in a sense a gift to this event. It was unveiled on June 21.

The presidential working trip began with a delayed landing. The head of state decided to carefully fly over the lands of Dzerzhinsk District and the city itself. One can only guess what the governor of Minsk Region feels at this moment.