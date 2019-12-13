President of Belarus raises urgent issues of social of life at meeting with Council of Ministers

The urgent public problems, personal data protection, investments, environment, electric transport, and finances. Such awide range of issues has been discussed today at a meeting between the President and the Council of Ministers. Several proposals were considered. In particular, the Belarusian leader supported the creation of a National data protectioncenter. It is also necessary to raise the level of literacy of the population in cyberspace. As for the electric transport (one of the most promising areas), it is proposed to introduce additional incentives for those who buy environmentally friendly means of transportation. The President demanded to report about the results of comprehensive study of the issues.



As the Minister of Economics told reporters,5,700out of 6,150 electric cars bought over three years are cars purchased since the implementation of the decree, i.e. with an incentive from the state. And this work will be continued. The incentives will apply not only to ordinary citizens, but also to businesses, and to a wide range of electric vehicles.



The President has set a task to curb price increases so that they didnot exceed the level acceptable to the population. This especially concerns the cost of food. This is one of the most sensitive positions for the population. Along with the adoption of anti-inflationary measures, tools are neededtoensurefood security.



The President drew attention to the fact that in November there will be a detailed discussion of winter readiness and the occupancy of vegetable storage facilities.



