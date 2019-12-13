President of Belarus signs decree on promotion of talented youth

The laureates of national and international competitions will receive support fr om the state at the beginning of the next year. Over 15 billion rubles have been allocated for incentives during 20 years of its existence. The special fund council draws up lists of applicants for the title twice a year, the current document is already the 14th.



295 applicants were included in the decision of the council in this semester. More than 150 thousand rubles was allocated for the promotion.



The monthly scholarship of young talents throughout the year will be from 76 to 127 rubles. Diploma winners will receive a one-time bonus from 382 to 510 rubles, creative groups up to 1200. The main award is the Grand Prize. 255 rubles will go to families in need, wh ere the child is an active participant in regional festivals and competitions.



Most of all the talented youth are musicians: pianists and violinists, and vocalists. Among them there are choreographers, writers and young directors. Minsk Region is rich in talents. Mogilev Region takes the 2nd place. Grodno and Vitebsk are in the 3rd place. Young talents will receive special fund awards next year. They participate in concerts every day including the holidays.



