President of Belarus signs laws on media, telecommunications and public events
The President of Belarus signed an amended law on mass media, where he approved innovations in the law on mass events, as well as amendments to the law on telecommunications. The changes concern threats to national security. So the amendments to the Law "On Mass Events" were prepared taking into account the accumulated experience in order to improve the level of law and order during their implementation and to prevent violations of the rights and freedoms of citizens, the legitimate interests of organizations.