President of Belarus instructs to build new hospital in Grodno in two years

A new city clinical hospital in Grodno should be built in two years. This task was set by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his working trip to Grodno, BelTA informs.

The head of state was reported on the socio-economic development of Grodno Region. Governor Vladimir Karanik emphasized that all social obligations have been fulfilled in the region, the growth of nominal wages for 2023 amounted to 18%, for January - February this year exceeded 19%, and the growth of gross regional product almost reached 8%. "Further development of the region is impossible without investments, so 114 projects are being implemented in Grodno Region," said the chairman of Grodno Regional Executive Committee. According to him, 21 projects have been approved within the framework of the President's instruction "One district - one project", they are in different stages of realization. The construction and modernization of many social facilities, including schools and oncology clinic, continues.