President of Belarus orders to consider measures to reduce timber price for house construction

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed to consider measures to cut the price of timber for house construction. He gave the appropriate order during a visit to the production cooperative named after V.I. Kremko in Grodno Region, BelTA informs.



The Head of State He paid special attention to the construction of rental housing. Recently, there has been an increase in prices of sawn timber, while Belarus has enough of this resource. In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko instructed to consider measures to reduce the price of this raw material for the construction of housing in rural areas.



"We need to think about this issue during the winter," said the President.



