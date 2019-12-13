President of Belarus instructs to create working group and check education system

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has instructed to set up a working group to check the education system by analogy with the health care system, BELTA reports.

"We need to create a group and check universities. We need to shake them up!" - said the head of state. First of all, the President demanded to pay attention to the content and quality of training programs and to consider the possibility of reducing the training time for certain specialties: "We need to see exactly during the work of this working group, what will be the programs and the appropriate education. Maybe not five years somewhere, not four years, but three and four years."

"Until September 1, we must clearly define what we will do. And if necessary, we will meet at the end of August after the work of that commission, which will be created and will go through all the universities, see how and in health care. We'll summarize the results and draw conclusions, with whom we'll work further," said Alexander Lukashenko.