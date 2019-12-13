President of Belarus orders to introduce additional financial incentives for working pensioners

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has instructed to introduce additional financial incentives for working pensioners. This was stated to journalists by chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Yuri Senko following the results of his report to the head of state, BelTA informs.

The proposed innovation is related to the individual earnings coefficient (IEC).

"One of the issues on the agenda today (the President of our country has already set a task to solve it in the third quarter) is the work of pensioners who have retired. For example, a pensioner retired, receives a coefficient of 1.45. But according to the legislation today he can receive, while continuing to work, no more than 1.3. And this difference is not received by him. Only agricultural workers are subject to the condition of receiving their coefficient and further," said the chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions.