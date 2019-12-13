3.43 RUB
President of Belarus orders to introduce additional financial incentives for working pensioners
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has instructed to introduce additional financial incentives for working pensioners. This was stated to journalists by chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Yuri Senko following the results of his report to the head of state, BelTA informs.
The proposed innovation is related to the individual earnings coefficient (IEC).
"One of the issues on the agenda today (the President of our country has already set a task to solve it in the third quarter) is the work of pensioners who have retired. For example, a pensioner retired, receives a coefficient of 1.45. But according to the legislation today he can receive, while continuing to work, no more than 1.3. And this difference is not received by him. Only agricultural workers are subject to the condition of receiving their coefficient and further," said the chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions.
Therefore, the task was set to introduce a regulation that will allow pensioners to continue working, but on more attractive terms. Yuri Senko is sure that the preservation of the earned coefficient will be an important element for people who have good work experience, professional skills, strength and desire to continue working. "Plus the salary for them will also be a good incentive to continue working."
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
