President of Belarus sets specific tasks on propaganda and counter-propaganda - Pertsov

"The information war and that hybrid war, which is being waged against our country by a group of Western states, has not gone anywhere. They are probing and looking for new channels of influence on our people. Influence primarily through all sorts of digital and synthetic technologies and centers of information and psychological operations. And those whom we call "media-like" - bloggers and so on, through social networks, are used to reach hearts, to deceive and cause certain negative emotions. To do this, we must actively use the methods that we have learned over the past 3-4 years - methods of effective counter-propaganda to the lies that are poured from abroad about our country, the historical truth, about our President," said Vladimir Pertsov.