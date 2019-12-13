3.41 RUB
President of Belarus sets specific tasks on propaganda and counter-propaganda - Pertsov
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set specific tasks to organize work in terms of propaganda and counter-propaganda. This was stated to journalists by Vladimir Pertsov, appointed deputy head of the Executive Office of the President, reports BelTA.
"The information war and that hybrid war, which is being waged against our country by a group of Western states, has not gone anywhere. They are probing and looking for new channels of influence on our people. Influence primarily through all sorts of digital and synthetic technologies and centers of information and psychological operations. And those whom we call "media-like" - bloggers and so on, through social networks, are used to reach hearts, to deceive and cause certain negative emotions. To do this, we must actively use the methods that we have learned over the past 3-4 years - methods of effective counter-propaganda to the lies that are poured from abroad about our country, the historical truth, about our President," said Vladimir Pertsov.
He emphasized that it is also important to effectively convey to people all the good things that are done in the country, to promote cultural and historical values: "We have something to be proud of. We have achievements, the memory left by our ancestors. We are the descendants of the people who won the Great Patriotic War. We must remember this."
