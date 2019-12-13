President of Belarus congratulates BRYU on anniversary and outlines main tasks for youth movement

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the public association "Belarusian Republican Youth Union" on the 20th anniversary of its foundation, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the President.



"Today, the organization, uniting hundreds of thousands of young patriots of the country, is making a significant contribution to the preservation and augmentation of the best traditions of the youth movement in Belarus. It has become a launching pad for many initiatives and a real social elevator for young talents," reads the congratulatory message.



Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the BRYU should continue to actively develop student squads and volunteer programs, participate in the implementation of projects aimed at urban and rural development, preserving the historical memory of the heroism of the people during the Great Patriotic War and involving young people in socially useful activities.



"Always go forward, never stop at what you have achieved. Love your country and bravely fight for the truth," the President wished.



