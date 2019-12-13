President of Belarus congratulates Pope Francis on anniversary of pontificate

Belarus shares the call to build brotherhood while respecting the culture and traditions of other peoples. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Pope Francis on the anniversary of the start of his pontificate. The year 2022 will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and the Holy See. The year 2022 is also the 500th anniversary of the first prayer book in the Belarusian language and the 1030th anniversary of the first Christian eparchy in Belarus. According to the President, the history of cooperation between Minsk and the Vatican is a bright confirmation that any issues can be resolved through dialogue, respect and trust, and ties can be strengthened and expanded. "I hope we will personally discuss these and other topics in the nearest future," Alexander Lukashenko said in his letter of congratulations.



