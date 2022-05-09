President to take part in solemn ceremony at Victory Square

Traditionally, on this symbolic day, the Head of State is with the Belarusian people. Today, the President will take part in the solemn ceremony in Victory Square.

Literally in 20 minutes, the "Procession of Generations" will begin on Independence Avenue, which will culminate with the laying of floral tributes and wreaths at the monument. The organizers promise a colorful action. The rehearsals have lasted more than a month.