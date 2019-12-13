President of Belarus takes part in New Year's holiday within "Our Children" campaign

Alexander Lukashenko today became a participant of the New Year charity event. The kindest New Year tradition, the Main Christmas Tree of the country, united almost two and a half thousand children. All of them have earned the right to be guests of the Palace of the Republic, the head of state emphasized. They are excellent students, winners of Olympiads and contests, those who have been left without parents, children from large families and refugee families, children from Donbas and Primorsky Krai. Belarus is ready to give a holiday to everyone without dividing children by nationality or any other feature. All the children have different fates, but Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that everyone can make their lives better.

"I know that the children gathered here have different fates and different lives. I know that some of them have problems in this life. I just want to advise you as a person who also had a difficult childhood: everything is in your hands. If you want to, you will be strong real Belarusians. Someone will go into IT, as it is fashionable nowadays, someone will become a real plant grower, will love his land. Someone will become a teacher, someone will become a great scientist and so on. Everything is in your hands. You just need to show more patience and perseverance," the head of state said.