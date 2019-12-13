3.43 RUB
President of Belarus traditionally approves decisions to protect state border with one peculiarity this year
The President of Belarus has approved decisions to protect the state border. The event is traditional, but this year there is a peculiarity. So, the head of state approved two decisions at once: on the protection of the border by border guards on the ground and air defense in the sky.
Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation at the state border with representatives of the force agencies. The situation remains predictable and controllable. At the same time, external challenges to border security remained. They are connected with militarization of the border regions of the neighboring countries of the EU and Ukraine, intensification of intelligence activities, as well as attempts of radical individuals to penetrate into Belarus.
The second topic of the meeting with the President was the situation with the refugees. "We understand perfectly well that even if the flow has decreased, people are still fleeing from the war. As for the people from Ukraine, these are our people, there are no particular problems here. Those, who want, can come and stay with us permanently. Someone asks to provide them with certain services, to feed, water, warm them up, treat them - we do that. Here there are no particular problems," said Alexander Lukashenko.
At the same time he noted that the flow of the people from Asia does not stop, including such countries as Afghanistan and some others.
"The third very serious area of today's conversation and protection of the state border is the army. We haven't hidden it, we've brought in a lot of forces in support of the border troops from our army."
