President of Belarus approves concept of information security

This document reflects the current challenges and threats that are formed in the information sphere (from manipulating mass consciousness and discourse of values ​​to erosion of national sovereignty). According to experts, the emergence of such a strategy is timely. In addition, the document takes into account the best practices of foreign countries on the protection of information space.

According to the concept, ensuring information security is a task for everyone: from state bodies to civil society and business.

