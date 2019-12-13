President gets familiar with development of Belarusian transplantology

The President familiarized himself with the development of transplantology in Belarus on February 25. Alexander Lukashenko paid a visit to Minsk Scientific and Practical Center of Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology.



This is the leading health care institution in the country and one of the major centers in Eastern Europe. Suffice it to say, that by the number of transplantations, Belarus is the leader in the CIS. Belarusian medics are able to perform any operation, including the most complicated ones. It became possible due to continuous implementation of innovations. Even the pandemic has not interrupted the development of new areas. On the contrary, last year was the most successful. Every fourth ruble earned at the Export of Medical Services was contributed by the center, headed by famous surgeon Oleg Rummo.



The Belarusian medicine is famous for its scientific achievements and new technologies. The center also helps patients with complicated Covid infections. For the last few years, the Minsk center has been building a new bone marrow and stem cell transplantation center. It is expected to be commissioned next spring. Today, the President received an invitation to open the new building.



Some of them had undergone serious surgeries, and some of them were seriously ill with coronavirus . By tradition, Alexander Lukashenko also visited the red zone. Afterwards, he answered the doctors' questions and spoke about further plans to modernize medical institutions in the country.



The President talked to the staff of the International Scientific and Practical Center. He thanked the doctors for their work and told them about the current events. In particular, he told about the prices and inflation, about the reasons for the events in Ukraine. They also discussed the high turnout at the early voting on the Constitution.





