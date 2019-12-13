President: If we do not manage the refugee problem now in Belarus, it will get ten times harder

Belarus will continue to adhere to its position - to help people and in every way to facilitate the resolution of the refugee situation as soon as possible. Minsk will not forcibly return them home, as well as will not prevent those who, despite all the cruelty of the Polish side, want to get to the West. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to logistics center near Bruzgi border checkpoint.



Afterwards, while answering the questions of journalists, the Belarusian President once again voiced the message to the world media: our country does not want any war and confrontation in the center of Europe.



