President holds meeting with students

The participants of the meeting even suggested to the President to establish a day of Belarusian Students. And the date was chosen - February 25. It is not accidental: on that day a state university was created in Minsk! The idea also found support. Alexander Lukashenko promised to implement it by summer!

