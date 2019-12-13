President: There is war going on, executive discipline is extremely important!

The observance of masking requirements and vaccination should be voluntary. Besides, the planned medical care should not be affected by the pandemic. The topic of coronavirus control remains under scrutiny at the highest levels. This past week was not an exception either.



The President visited the red zone in person for the 16th time and announced continuation of the inspection of Belarusian clinics. Apart from the positive assessment of the work of doctors, a lot of criticism was voiced, including at the meeting. One of the demands was the resumption of consultative and planned medical care. It is important that people could receive qualified services despite the pandemic.



Wearing masks and getting vaccinated is everyone's choice



This is the position of the Belarusian leader. Both wearing masks and vaccination should be voluntary: the protection depends on the conscience of citizens.



The Ministry of Health has already abolished the mandatory wearing of masks, but recommends that institutions ensured the observance of masking requirements. In the meantime, incentives for employees who have been vaccinated are also welcome.



The topic of pandemic control is under personal control of the President



Scientists have noticed an unusual link between COVID-19 and a decrease in the spread of influenza. There is a hypothesis (and it was voiced by the head of state) that the coronavirus suppresses oncology in some way: at least Belarusians have become much less likely to seek help. In general, as the Belarusian leader noted, the situation is under constant control. But there are plenty of abuses in the media field. The State Control Committee will deal with the fakes that are again trying to stir up the Belarusians.



