3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Cuban President visits Academy of Public Administration under aegies of President of Republic of Belarus
The honorable guest got acquainted with the structure of the educational institution and the principles of training specialists in the Academy of Public Administration under the aegies of the President. The Cuban leader is interested in Belarusian experience in training future managers. Some of the principles will be applied for educating the higher school personnel in Cuba. The President of Cuba left a message in the Guest of Honor Book after the conversation. By the way his first visit to the educational institution took place 3 years ago in the position of the First Deputy Chairman of the State Council and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All