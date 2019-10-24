Cuban President visits Academy of Public Administration under aegies of President of Republic of Belarus

The honorable guest got acquainted with the structure of the educational institution and the principles of training specialists in the Academy of Public Administration under the aegies of the President. The Cuban leader is interested in Belarusian experience in training future managers. Some of the principles will be applied for educating the higher school personnel in Cuba. The President of Cuba left a message in the Guest of Honor Book after the conversation. By the way his first visit to the educational institution took place 3 years ago in the position of the First Deputy Chairman of the State Council and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba.