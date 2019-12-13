President of Belarus discusses banking systems of two countries with Chairperson of Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina

Today the President of Belarus discussed the topical issues of bilateral interaction with Chairperson of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina. Despite the sanctions pressure, the banking systems of the two countries have demonstrated and continue to demonstrate their stability. A number of protective measures are promptly taken. The allied programs in the banking sector are being implemented. Mutual settlements are converted into national currencies. Despite numerous talks about a single currency in the Union State, Alexander Lukashenko called the process "not a matter of today".

Digital currency is a new phenomenon. Speaking in simple terms about its specifics, it is closer to non-cash money, but also with the ability to perform certain functions of cash. In perspective these technologies are of the greatest interest for cross-border payments. The National Bank has developed and approved the concept of the Belarusian digital ruble. We are in the trend and, at the same time, working without haste. Now we are studying the experience of the Central Bank of Russia. By the end of the year, as the head of the National Bank of Belarus said, after discussions and consultations, a decision will be made on the expediency and possibility of introducing the digital ruble in our country