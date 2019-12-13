President at inspection of combat readiness of formations and military units: We show them that we are not going to attack them

Our military are ready to defend the country. Belarus is currently undergoing a comprehensive test of combat readiness.

The personnel and compounds of military units are practicing actions in the field. Their tasks include reinforcement of the border section, patrolling, aerial reconnaissance with the help of drones. Such large-scale work was inspected by the head of state the day before.

Alexander Lukashenko visited a military unit in Grodno Region accompanied by the top military leadership. And the fullest report on what is happening on our borders was submitted to him. The situation in the north-western operational direction is tense, it's no secret. There are thousands of military personnel near our border from the neighboring side, heavy equipment is being brought in under the pretext of various exercises, and there are more than a hundred NATO aircraft at airfields. The President has made it clear that any provocation must be stopped by armed means. And violation of the state border - without ceremony and on sight. He also commented on statements about the alleged plans of Russia and Belarus to attack the West.