President at meeting to improve health care: The right to health care is irrevocable

How can one make the Belarusian healthcare system better? This question was addressed by the President to all those who are responsible for policy and organization in this sphere. Whatever innovations they suggest, one thing is unchangeable: every resident of the country should receive high quality medical care. It is necessary to keep this idea in your head while making changes, said the Head of State at the meeting devoted to the improvement of the health care system. No one thought we would face the test of a pandemic, but the clear organization and approaches in the Belarusian medicine made it possible. The situation with coronavirus in the country was also discussed at the meeting - Alexander Lukashenko keeps the issue under control. Not totally, but gradually, some hospitals return to their normal mode of operation.

It has been almost 10 years since the basic documents, which define the legal basis for medical care, were revised. The time has come. The amendments to the laws "On Public Health" and "On Psychological Assistance" are on the agenda.

Coronavirus is a pain for everybody, not only for us. The second wave has covered the world, but Belarus passes this storm with dignity. Two thousand positive tests per day, but there are fewer serious patients and no mortality rate jumps. Not everyone can cope with it.

The leader in the number of infections in the world is the USA, where, because of the quarantine, 40 million citizens were left without work, and hence, the majority of them stayed without health insurance. It turned out to be very expensive to get treatment in the American way. At times, the bill was as high as $30,000. An ambulance to the house cost as much as $1,000. Many people simply decided to save money - this is one of the reasons for so many deaths.