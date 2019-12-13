President about HTP: This is a schtick of our independence

Alexander Lukashenko met with the Park's leadership, as well as the deputy head of the Administration and the First Deputy Prime Minister. It was at the initiative of the President that we started to develop the IT-sphere. This allowed not only the Park itself to reach a high international level, to perform any tasks, but also to increase the country's competence in the field of high technology, which became a driver for industrial giants. However, we have to admit that some employees of the Park did not show their best side in 2020. The IT community has been involved in a rebellion imposed on our people. The President couldn't help but touch on the subject. But he urged everyone to concentrate on the prospects of HTP development.



Alexander Lukashenko expressed the opinion that it would be wrong to refuse HTP and not support it: "Even though I often say so, we have our own "park of high technologies" at each enterprise, from the Academy of Sciences to MAZ, BelAZ and other enterprises. At first I also could not believe that at every company we have very strong IT specialists who do not just work for an overseas uncle, but create the end product, or, as we fought for product companies and so on. Roughly speaking, the guys who work for BELAZ are sitting there, creating the software and the finished product. In other words, the High Tech Park played here, I believe, a very important role. "



Today young people actively join the IT sphere. This was pointed out by the President of Belarus while listening to a report on the development of the Hi-Tech Park. In particular, the head of state noted that the HTP had managed to push the sphere of education in terms of training of highly qualified IT-specialists.



Over the past 5 years, there has been an explosive growth in the economic performance of the HTP. For 9 months of this year the export of the Park has already approached 2 billion dollars. This is a serious contribution to Belarusian exports. New residents and markets, new IT products. In general, the work is in full swing. The President's position is that the Hi-Tech Park should work for the benefit of the country!



