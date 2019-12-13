President: Society should be cleansed of scoundrels

Society must be cleansed of scoundrels. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made such a statement at the national seminar-meeting "Actualization of the Methods and Forms of Work with the Population at the Local Level".



The shake-up of 2020 enabled us to see not only traitors, but also patriots. Non-governmental organizations and young people have become more active. A constructive civil society is crystallizing in the country. We should be able to work with activists for the benefit of the country: to direct their energy into peaceful channels.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



"I have to admit that at some point we, as well as our public unions (Belaya Rus, BRSM, veterans, trade unions, and so on), have overlooked this request. We did. Various fringe non-state organizations have blossomed on this field.



It turns out that these NGOs, societies of protection of dogs, cats and animals have never protected anyone. And they were not going to. Under this fashionable signboard they planted the politically biased people. And they appeared in the first ranks in 2020. I would like the authorities to understand that society must be cleansed of these scoundrels.



That is, citizens' appeals are just the tip of a large iceberg. Today, the work with people must be comprehensive. Belarus has withstood the onslaught of the hybrid attack. But there's definitely no time for complacency.



