President discusses with Minister of Defense plan of Belarusian-Russian exercise "West-2021"

Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin submitted a report at the Palace of Independence. As Alexander Lukashenko stressed, the maneuvers in which Belarus is involved are only for defense goals. And today it is more relevant than ever. NATO's troops are increasing their quantity in Poland and the Baltic countries.



The mobilization readiness of the Belarusian troops was also discussed at the meeting. A new five-year plan also begins in the army, and the main task for militaries is to carry out tasks to defend the country and maintain order. The military bloc consists of 65 000 people and about 5 000 pieces of equipment. According to the international rating Global Firepower, the combat effectiveness of the Belarusian armed forces is assessed as high.

