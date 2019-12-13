President signs decree on raising efficiency of health care

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree "On improving the efficiency of the health system," BelTA informs.

According to the results of the meeting, held on 23 May 2023, the head of state gave specific instructions to put things in order in healthcare institutions of all levels and create conditions for quality medical care to the population. At the same time, special attention must be paid to the rural population.

Chairmen of local government bodies have been made personally responsible for sanitary and technical condition of buildings and facilities of health care institutions.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to revise regulations governing medical and pharmaceutical activities, the provision of paid medical services, taking into account the law enforcement practice. In particular, it is necessary to adjust the procedure for medical examination of the population, to reduce the waiting period for high-tech surgical interventions and diagnostic tests.

It was instructed to take additional measures to address the problem of shortage of medics, the most acute shortage of which is observed in rural areas, improve the quality of their training and retention in the workplace. The procedure for calculating the salaries of medical workers will be reviewed with an increase in the share of official salary.

Orders have been given to ensure the development of new medicines in demand, increase production and expand the range of domestic drugs, as well as to improve the management system of the pharmaceutical industry.