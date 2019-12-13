3.39 RUB
President signs Decree "On Material Incentives for Healthcare Workers"
Today the President of Belarus has signed еру Decree "On Material Incentives for Healthcare Workers". This was reported in the press service of the Head of State. The document envisages the establishment of an additional daily allowance for work in еру conditions related to infectious diseases. In accordance with the instructions of the President, the document was drafted by the Council of Ministers, and today Alexander Lukashenko has supported the proposed approaches instructing the Government to make the appropriate payments.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
