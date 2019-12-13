President signs decree on bestowing state awards to media workers

Today the President signed a decree to present state awards for high professionalism and great personal contribution to the development of state information policy and national journalism to media workers.



The Medal for Courage was awarded to GrigoryAzarenok, special correspondent of STV channel, the Medal for Labor Merits went to AndreyMukovozchik, correspondent of Belarus Today publishing house, and Valery Shulga, chief advisor of the presidential press-service. The Medal of FrancyskSkaryna has been conferred on the journalists of the presidential pool Dmitry Kryat (Belarus Today publishing house) and Igor Tur (Second National TV Channel). NaumGalperovich, deputy director of the Culture channel of Belarusian Radio, has been awarded the honorary title of the Honored Worker of Culture.





Commendations of the President to mass media staff

Besides, an order has been signed on expressing official thanks of the President of the Republic of Belarus for the considerable contribution to the implementation of the state information policy, professional excellence, objective and comprehensive coverage of the events in the socio-political and socio-cultural life of the country. The commendation was given to the journalists of the TV and Radio News Agency of the Belteleradiocompany. For instance, KseniaLebedeva and Alexander Khorovets really had a hard time, working"in the field" in dangerous conditions.

The management of Belteleradiocompany and ATN staff congratulates our colleagues!

Maria Petrashko, an ATN correspondent and the hosts of the Panorama program were awarded with letters of gratitude. At the same time, the journalists and presenters were subjected to a wave of threats and harassment. But they remained loyal to their profession.

Our colleagues, journalists of the Second National TV Channel, STV, Belarusian Telegraph Agency and the SB Newspaper, also received a letter of thanks from the President.

Composer Yevgeny Oleinik has been awarded an official letter of thanks of the President of the Republic of Belarus in recognition of his fruitful work and proactive socio-political activities.