President signs decrees for social protection of workers
The President signed decrees that define which of the state employees, as well as real sector employers, can count on subsidies and under what conditions.
In the current environment, when many partner countries have closed their borders, not all sectors can cope on their own to stay afloat. There are professions and enterprises that depend on deliveries, for example, components from outside or export sales.
The decree on remuneration of labor will support the income of employees of budgetary organizations, in case of involuntary downtime or underemployment - they will pay extra to the minimum level. And not from additional subsidies from the state treasury, but by the redistribution of internal resources. What you can do without and not spend money on it.
The real sector, as well as business, will not be left without attention. This is confirmed by another decree “On temporary measures of state support for employers and certain categories of citizens.”
The Ministry of Labor promises that the addressee will quickly receive the money. They will be transferred to the special account of the organization.
