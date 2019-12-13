EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
President instructs to recover Chernobyl-affected regions

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has given additional instructions to the government and local authorities to improve and develop the Chernobyl-affected regions. The tasks were set following the results of the big Chernobyl tour. In April, the President made a traditional trip to the regions affected by the man-made disaster. Much has been done for decades, one should not stop, as people began to return to their small motherland. The next step is to create new jobs, to build housing. A new comprehensive programme on the restoration of lands for five years should be worked out by September.

The President urged Belarusians to cherish the memory of the Chernobyl disaster liquidators. A walk will be unveiled in memory of those who sacrificed their lives 35 years ago. Alexander Lukashenko took part in the opening ceremony. 35 maples symbolize 35 years since the accident. A memorial sign was installed there as well.

