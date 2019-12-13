3.39 RUB
President instructs to restore roads before May 9 - How did they cope with the task?
In the Year of Quality it is necessary to restore all roads in the country - a task set by the President and local authorities and the government. The deadline for those responsible was set for May 9.
Minsk road authorities conduct daily monitoring and repair work. Back in the fall they formed a list of streets, where the complete replacement of asphalt was required.
The list is actually more than 50 streets. This list can be viewed on the official website of Gorremavtodor. It may change according to the results of monitoring. Also this year it is planned to increase the volume of crack sealing. It has a positive effect on the roads, especially in winter. The sealing allows moisture not to get into these cracks, so these areas do not fall apart.
As for roads in yards, the President said that the issues should be solved together with the residents. For example, the local authorities should supply the materials, or a small part of the costs should be covered by the users themselves.
