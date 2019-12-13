Rural Health Centers From FAPs to Clinical Centers

Belarus will continue the course towards the development of interregional medical centers. Molodechno Distric Hospital will operate according to this principle. During a working trip to Minsk Region, the President got acquainted with the structure of the medical care system in the region. The formation of an interdistrict center of specialized medical services for residents of Molodechno, Vileika, Volozhin and Myadel districts is being completed on the basis of the hospital. Building a clear vertical line from rural health centers to city clinical centers is the order of the head of state. It is important that high-tech assistance can be provided not only in the capital and regional centers.



Medical care in the context of COVID-19 was discussed. The situation is under control, the numbers for the sick are going down. But the President warns: it's early to relax. One needs to continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones. The head of state personally got acquainted with the organization of treatment in the hospital, its technical equipment. Alexander Lukashenko also visited the "red zone", where patients with coronavirus are treated.



The technical retrofitting of hospitals throughout the country continues. This year it is planned to purchase 25 computer tomographs, 660 ventilators. Some of the new equipment will also go to Molodechno. Now there is enough oxygen in the central hospital: 4 ventilators are used at the moment. Alexander Lukashenko noted the high level of the hospital's work and thanked all Belarusian doctors for their contribution in difficult times.



The President spoke with the staff of Molodechno District Hospital. He was asked to provide the opportunity for targeted training for large cities. So far, this rule works only for rural areas and small settlements.



We asked about the opinion of the President regarding voluntary insurance of medical expenses by the population. This direction is gradually developing. Over the five-year period, the number of such cases has doubled in the country. More than half a million people have switched to insurance medicine, the President says. However, Alexander Lukashenko is still against a complete transition. They also asked about COVID vaccinations. The President expects Belarus to make its own vaccine in the second half of the year.



