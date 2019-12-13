3.42 RUB
President visits Orsha City Hospital No.1 named after Semashko and meets with hospital staff
Alexander Lukashenko continues his business trip to the country's regions. Today the President is in Orsha: he visited the city hospital No 1 and the local meat-packing plant. The Head of State was keenly interested in the organization of medical care in the entire Orsha District. The main thing the President stressed was the accessibility of medical services and optimization of costs. For example, patients should spend an optimal amount of time in the hospital. In other words, the hospital is neither a health resort nor a vacation home.
President talks to Orsha hospital staff
During the meeting with the team, Alexander Lukashenko once again thanked the doctors for the attention they pay to the treatment of patients. According to him, the incidence of coronavirus has been decreasing lately.
President visited Orsha Meat-Packing Plant
The change of the route became known in the morning. Alexander Lukashenkoalready visited the enterprise in summer. Now he came with an unplanned inspection. The President toured the new shop, which is almost finished, where beef and pork will be processed. All the necessary equipment has been installed, and in the next few days the commissioning will begin. The production will start early next year.
