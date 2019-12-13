President visits regional hospital in Stolbtsy

Help for patients with coronavirus in the regions was discussed today at Stolbtsy Central District Hospital. The head of state visited it. This visit is part of large presidential monitoring of medical facilities in connection with COVID.



The situation, as elsewhere in the world, is complicated, but it is controlled in our country. The hospital has organized the work of an infectious diseases hospital. There are more than a hundred oxygen supply points and 10 ventilators available here. The standards for treating patients with coronavirus in district hospitals are no different from those in the capital. If necessary, severe patients are transferred to higher-level clinics. Now, according to the minister, there are many more patients with coronavirus in the regional institution than during the first wave. However, planned assistance is being provided. According to the head physician of Stolbtsy hospital, over the past few days, the daily incidence of coronavirus has decreased.



The head of state recalled that special attention will now be paid to the development of inter-district hospitals. There are 4 of them in Minsk Region: in Borisov, Molodechno, Soligorsk and Slutsk. And all regional hospitals will be equipped and refurbished in the near future. Alexander Lukashenko examined the departments of the clinic, entered the intensive care unit, where difficult patients are being nursed.



Communicating with doctors, the President positively assessed the work of local doctors, who, despite the attempts of some journalists to shake the situation in Stolbtsy, the doctors continued to work calmly, providing patients with all the necessary assistance.



Speaking about the upcoming All-Belarusian Assembly, Alexander Lukashenko proposed making a constitutional body that would control the main directions of our development. By the way, the agenda of the forum will be finalized after the Christmas holidays. The event will take place in late January - early February.

