President sets relevant tasks for House of Representatives

The President has set topical issues for the House of Representatives, receiving the report of the speaker of the lower chamber Vladimir Andreichenko. The head of state noted that he had not noticed any shortcomings in the work of this convocation. There is a need to discuss the results of the 9th session and guidelines for the 10th session. It is also important to realize that the next parliament will be different from the current one. First of all, it will have to deal with global tasks that will require solutions in a difficult situation.

“It is necessary to solve all the tasks that our parliament faces. Because we should not leave it to the new composition. And we can solve the issue, especially in the development of our Constitution. We have to pass all the laws. I would like to hear what we have left there. We seem to be doing well in this regard. Maybe the deputies have some problems, requests. I am ready to respond. But in general, I think, the core of the parliament is not bad. MPs are not afraid to go out to the people, we see the leaders of the parliament in the media. But the next parliament, of course, will be different from the current one. Because the tasks are more global and the situation is not simple. Yes, the people will determine, the people will elect, but the people must be informed. It is necessary to tell in detail about the situation, about how the parliament worked.”