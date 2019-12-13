President sets task to improve economy and social sphere of Mogilev Region

The equal development of regions - flagships should appear in each of the cities, which can improve not only the economy, but the social sphere as well. The President set such a task for southeastern districts of Mogilev Region, among others, where a number of projects able to make life more dynamic have already been implemented. New ones will appear in the near future.

Tons of marmalade a day comes off the assembly line of this sweet production on the outskirts of Slavgorod. One of the Belarusian brands breathed life into the idle shops. Millions of rubles were invested by the state. As a result, the production of a popular product was mastered not only for the domestic market. Creation of flagships in the health care system of small towns is a trend that will also continue. And in the near future we should expect new projects that people need.