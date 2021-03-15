President extends Constitution Day greetings

Belarus celebrates the Constitution Day today. President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his greetings to the Belarusians



"The basic law, adopted at the turn of the century, secured the historic right of the Belarusian people to live in a sovereign country, to develop a free and fair society, in which the state guarantees social protection and equal opportunities for every person and every family.



By strictly observing the constitutional norms, we cultivate in young citizens a respectful attitude to the legal traditions, responsibility for the future of their state, and ensure the continuity of generations. The constitutional provisions that reflect the people's desire for unity, social harmony and mutual understanding will be the main guide for Belarusians in achieving their goals in the Year of People's Unity," the message of the greetings reads.



The Basic Law of the country was adopted 27 years ago. It forms the basis for the legislation system and determines the competence of state bodies. The person, his rights and freedoms are proclaimed as the highest value of the state. The President acts as the guarantor of the Constitution. Today, ceremonies to hand passports to young Belarusians will take place all over the country. Traditionally, the main ceremonies will be held in the Council of the Republic, the Constitutional Court, and the Museum of Modern Belarusian Statehood.



