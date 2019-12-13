President greets Belarusians on Knowledge Day

So, this year's academic season will begin for more than a million schoolchildren. 115 thousand children will sit at their desks for the first time. Brand new four schools will open today in Minsk, Smolevichi, Kobrin and Stolin. The President of Belarus has congratulated pupils, students, post-graduates, teachers, scientific and pedagogical workers on Knowledge Day.

"This day marks the beginning of a new academic year, the first one for some people. Belarusian schools meet the first graders with great warmth. Together we have done everything to make this day the most memorable and happy for the kids and their parents. I wish the first-year studentsto comprehend the basics of their future profession,to follow the chosen path worthily and with maximum dedication, to acquire the competence and skills required to achieve their goals. On this festive day, I sincerely thank teachers and professors for such important work and readiness to give themselves completely to our children. May the new academic year bring all of you the joy of new discoveries and communication, and may schools, colleges and universities always maintain the atmosphere of striving for knowledge, mutual respect and love for our native Belarus," the letter of greetings runs.