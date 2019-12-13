President congratulates Chairman of Supreme Court Valentin Sukalo on his 80th birthday anniversary

Today the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus is celebrating his 80th birthday. The head of state congratulated Valentin Sukalo on the anniversary:



"Over many years of fruitful work, you have made a significant contribution to strengthening the foundations of the rule-of-law state, establishing and improving the judicial system, forming the national legislation. Under your skillful leadership, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus has been successfully fulfilling its major mission of ensuring accessibility and openness of justice, protection of the rights and liberties of citizens and organizations, consolidation of the principles of lawfulness and justice in the society," the message of felicitation says.



