President: upcoming All-Belarusian People's Assembly to become most important forum in history of Belarusian people

Fundamental aspects of the country's development, specific initiatives in the economy, social sphere, political life will be determined at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.



The preparations for the large-scale forum were discussed today at the Palace of Independence. The President announced the dates of the popular assembly and announced the start of the election of delegates. It is planned that over 2 000 people will participate in the All-Belarusian Assembly. Expectations from the forum are heightened amid the external pressure on Belarus. This is aimed at strengthening statehood and sovereignty.





Preparations for All-Belarusian People's Assembly discussed with President

The All-Belarusian Assembly will become a kind of "brainstorm" for making important historical decisions. The whole country should be involved. The forum is called the manifestation of democracy. Belarus is going through a difficult time. In the post-election period, external forces tried to shake the situation. But control was not lost, the acute phase was passed. And now it is important to move forward, relying solely on the interests of our people, the President is sure. And in this context, the importance of the upcoming All-Belarusian Assembly can't be overestimated.

Alexander Lukashenko urged to fill the agenda of the All-Belarusian Assembly with maximum specifics. All proposals must reflect the real problems of citizens, match all the needs of society.

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is planned to be held on February 11-12

People should hear from the authorities the main directions of development, and not only theories, the President guides. In sovereign history, the All-Belarusian People's Assembly has already been held five times. And every time the forum was truly popular, uniting representatives of all regions of the country. It was preceded by the work of dialogue platforms this year.