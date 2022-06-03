President unveils children’s outpatient clinic in Minsk

First of all, it is necessary to develop the state healthcare system in Belarus. A statement to this effect was made by the President at the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the 9th City Children's Outpatient Clinic in Minsk.

The President assured that Belarus will do its utmost to develop children's health care. And as compared to many other countries, the country has already made significant headway. Families with many children receive a lot of support.

The outpatient clinic is designed for 400 visits per shift. The stuffing is the most modern - the outpatient clinic is equipped with high-tech equipment. All rooms and specialists are located on one site, which greatly improves accessibility and quality of medical care. There are almost 16 thousand little patients to be served. These are the residents of five districts of Minsk - Tractor Works and Motovelo, Drazhnya, Stepyanka and Slepyanka communities.

The President gave directions to promptly resolve all the issues related to children's healthcare.Now the Head of State is talking to journalists. Sanctions pressure, pricing, the Russian market in the new conditions are only some of the questions voiced.