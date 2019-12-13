President holds meeting with head of Academy of Sciences

Today the head of state held a meeting with Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov. The Academy is actively involved in solving urgent tasks for many spheres in our country: from healthcare to nuclear power and space. The implementation of domestic developments in the economy and the social sphere is expanding. All these are mostly high-tech products.



Last year the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus earned half a million dollars from import-substituting products. Last year the Academy of Sciences produced more than 200 kinds of import-substituting products to the amount of almost half a million dollars. One of the most high-profile developments in the agro-industrial complex is Holstein breed of domestic selection. A number of new varieties and hybrids of crops have also been created. In healthcare, we are working on a domestic vaccine against coronavirus. The first series of prototypes have been produced and preclinical tests have been conducted. The Center of experimental and applied virology was created in NAS of Belarus. New drugs and dietary supplements are being developed.



The Academy of Sciences earns its own money. The export of only biotechnological products of its authorship in 2021 exceeded 20 million dollars. These are drugs and diagnostic tools, food products, feed additives and veterinary medicines. Developments are created jointly with industrial enterprises.



