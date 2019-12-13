President gives open history lesson on Knowledge Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with university students and students of secondary and specialized secondary education on the Day of Knowledge. The head of state decided to hold an open lesson "History Memory - Road to the Future," in the Palace of Independence.



Several hundred young people were invited to the open lesson. They include therecipients of a special presidential fund for social support of gifted students and pupils, holders of the presidential scholarships, participants in the national competitions of scientific works, winners and laureates of national and international creative competitions, representatives of volunteer movement, members of the student squads and others.



In addition, five leading regional universities were on a video link with the Palace of Independence, and all educational institutions live broadcast the open class.



"The proliferation of Lukashenko's personality cult, including the obligation for young people to listen to his instruction at the beginning of the school year, is an element of totalitarianism. There will be no totalitarianism," the head of state unexpectedly began his speech.



Alexander Lukashenko spoke primarily in the spirit of the day, as he likes to say. The head of state said that the country had already harvested 8 million tons of cereals, while the leading Belarusian companies, despite the sanctions, continue to develop and master modern technology. The President also pointed out that the army is not relaxing now, because the situation at the borders is tense.



